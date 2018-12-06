Hariri warns against any escalation over Hezbollah tunnells

hariri, cnbcPrime Minister-designate Saad Hariri warned  Wednesday that Israel’s operation to destroy alleged Hezbollah tunnels on Lebanon’s border should not lead to “any escalation.”

“The developments on the southern border must not be a reason for any escalation, and this is what Lebanon wants and is seeking with all the international and friendly sides concerned with this,” Hariri said in a statement.

“The Lebanese government stresses commitment to the full obligations of Resolution 1701 and to the ongoing coordination and cooperation between Lebanese authorities and U.N. forces. It also asserts that the responsibility for protecting the border and extending legitimate authority along the entire border falls on the Lebanese Army, in line with the requirements of international legitimacy and the declared resolutions in this regard,”  Hairi added .

Slamming “Israel’s continued violation of Lebanese airspace and territorial waters,” Hariri added that the Lebanese government will coordinate  the issue with “the relevant parties of the U.N. General Secretariat and the member states of the U.N. Security Council.”

  • Rascal

    Correct me if Im wrong, but isnt that an act of war to build tunnels into another country for the purpose of future attacks. I am sure they were not bringing flowers. Hezb is playing a deadly game of cat and mouse. On the plus side, Israel has excellent intel from inside the Hezbollah camp.

    • Arzna

      Agreed, its is an act of war. Now correct me if I am wrong isn’t violating Lebanon airspace an act war too. Two wrongs

      • Rascal

        Yes agreed. Israel has been as much offence as defense and should respect Lebanese air space, but there is a determined enemy to the North that needs to stop. There is a common thread to this whole problem that has kept Lebanon and Israel on the verge of war. The Iranian proxy that is armed to the teeth and is attempting to turn Lebanon into an Iranian missile factory and probably already has. Be prepared, I have a feeling there may be some surgical strikes on these factories in the near future. The remainder of Lebanon can not control the Hezb, and when Iran needs to play the Hezb card, there will be war, but the question is, will Israel wait till Iran is prepared? Preemptive strikes is Israeli fashion and they have already warned Lebanon several times.
        Sorry to say but the future looks grim.

    • Hind Abyad

      Not wrong for defence.

  • Hind Abyad

    Israel planning to invade Lebanon again?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UnQT4jG8V0