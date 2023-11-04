Lebanon News

GAZA AMBULANCE STRIKE

Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger

Masked Hezbollah (Party of God) fighters march thr

“Hezbollah’s danger is equal to Israel’s danger to Lebanon.” Daou

nasrallah

Nasrallah blames US for Gaza war, praises Hezbollah’s actions, Hamas and Iran

nadim gemayel

Woe to a nation whose peace and war decisions are in the hands of Iran and its cronies, Gemayel

Nasrallah

Tensions rise on Israel-Lebanon border ahead of Nasrallah’s speech

assad nasrallah

Assad to send Hezbollah Russian missile defense system, Wagner to deliver

israel-hezbollah-flags

Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire as violence spikes at Lebanese border

HEZBOLLAH FUNERAL

Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say

World News

pro palestian protesters oakland

Pro-Palestinian activists block entrance to Israel-bound military ship at Oakland port

erdogan needs Israel

Erdogan cuts ties with Netanyahu, blames him for violence in Gaza and Israel

Raqqa_CG png

Syria’s Raqqa struggles to rebuild after years of ISIS rule

Opinion

hamasa military wing qassam

Blowback: How Israel went from helping create Hamas to bombing it

gaza destruction

Gaza war: The real issue is not how this war will end, but why it won’t

OLMERT

“The Two-State solution is the only political solution”: Ex-Israeli PM Olmert

Business News

Ocean Fisheries Aging Oil Ships

Deadly explosion off Nigeria points to the threat posed by aging oil ships around the world

iranoil

US House passes bill to harden sanctions on Iranian oil

IRAN CRUDE OIL

Oil traders are focused on Iran after Hamas attacked Israel

Mansouri 2

BDL bans Lebanese banks from charging new fees not imposed before 10/31/2019

Arts & Culture

Beirut-explosions-12

Disney uses footage from Beirut blast in its film “The Creator”

Ghada-Ghanem

Lebanon crisis mutes national music conservatory

mayyas dance

The amazing Lebanese Mayyas dancers make history on AGT, video

rania hassan

Ties That Bind: How Rania takes the art of hand-knitting to new heights

Science & Technology

salt-shaker-

Eating too much salt could increase your risk of diabetes, researchers warn

eye

Eye on the prize: Revolutionary microscale device to treat diabetes

gold-reinvented-

Gold reinvented: Stanford scientists uncover exotic chemical state in new material

Yuriy Román-Leshkov

MIT’s breakthrough: 100% sustainable jet fuel from plant waste