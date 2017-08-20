As Spain and Finland cope with this week’s violent attacks by ISIS sympathizers, a popular Shi’ite preacher in California who claims friendship with prominent people insists the Islamic State was created and is funded by Israeli intelligence.

“All of you know who established ISIS, Al-Qaeda and all of those terrorist organizations,” Imam Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini said on June 29 at the Islamic Educational Center in Orange County, according to a report by Fox News

“You know very well,” Qazwini continued. “You know who paid for them, who financed them, who helped them, who purchased weapons for them, who even trained them, who protected them. This is not the production of Islam. Islam is not responsible for ISIS.

“Most of their officers were trained in Israel, including Abu Bakr Al-Baghadi,” the nominal leader of the Islamic State, the Imam added.

Al-Qazwini 56 who was born in born in Karbala can allegedly trace his lineage forty-two generations back to prophet Muhammad.