Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah credited Iran with victory against ISIS in Mosul and dismissed US airstrikes as being a key factor in liberating Mosul . he accused the US of being behind the funding for ISIS.

“The decisive position of the Islamic Republic, led by the Imam Khamenei and the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards, came to Baghdad to prepare for the war against the Islamic State and remains the most important popular interaction .”

Nasrallah’s boss General Qassem Soleimani who heads up the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards reportedly led the Iranian backed Shiite militias that backed the Iraqi troops in their ground war against ISIS

Nasrallah made the comments during a televised speech marking the victory by the Iraqi army against the Islamic State in Mosul.

Addressing the return of the Syrian Refugees . He insisted that this move should be coordinated with the the Syrian regime of president Bashar al Assad . He attacked the politicians who claim that coordinating g the return of the refugees with the Syrian government will will give legitimacy to the regime .

“The Syrian government is not in need of the legitimacy that will be given to it by the Lebanese . The Syrian government has tens of embassies around the world and is considered very legitimate “. He said

.