Hezbollah Chief credits Iran with victory against ISIS in Mosul , accuses US of funding ISIS

by 1 Comment

nasrallah 071117Hezbollah Chief  Hassan Nasrallah credited  Iran with victory against ISIS in Mosul and  dismissed  US   airstrikes as being a   key factor   in liberating Mosul . he accused the US of  being behind  the  funding  for ISIS.

“The decisive position of the Islamic Republic, led by the Imam Khamenei and the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards, came to Baghdad to prepare  for the war against the Islamic State  and remains the most important popular interaction .”

Nasrallah’s boss General Qassem Soleimani who heads up the Quds  Force of the  Iranian Revolutionary Guards reportedly led the Iranian backed Shiite militias that backed the Iraqi troops in their ground war against ISIS

Nasrallah made the comments during a televised speech marking the  victory by the Iraqi army against the Islamic State in Mosul.

Addressing the return of the Syrian Refugees . He insisted that this move should be coordinated with the the Syrian regime of president Bashar al Assad . He attacked the politicians who  claim that coordinating g the return of the refugees  with the Syrian government will will give legitimacy to the regime .

“The Syrian government   is not  in need of the legitimacy that will be given to it  by the Lebanese .  The Syrian government has tens of embassies  around the world and is considered  very legitimate “. He said

 

 

 

.

 

 

 

  • Rudy1947

    Yeah sure, airstrikes were never a factor and the glorious Iranian and Hizzbilly soldiers did it all by their lonesome. That obese oaf should swallow a baseball….better yet a softball.