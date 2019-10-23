Dear All,

Lebanon is witnessing an unforeseen and unprecedented uprising against poverty, chronic corruption, government dysfunction and theft of its resources. For the first time the People of Lebanon are breaking all sectarian and religious barriers and rejecting the status quo that has been governing their lives for over thirty years.

Lebanese citizens are protesting across Lebanon from the north to the south, from Tyre to Tripoli, from Beirut to Balbaak, calling for allegiance to their country and its flag, not to political parties. People are revolting against ALL ministers, ALL parliament members, ALL politicians, calling for the ousting of the entire Ruling Class.

I am calling on every person who cares for the future of Lebanon and who believes that the Lebanese are entitled to a life of dignity under the rule of law to play a role to strengthen the uprising. Every person should send a letter to his/her House Representatives and Senators asking them to recognize the right of Lebanese people to a just regime and to urge congress to pass resolution to support the Lebanese people in their quest for:

1. Demand the Lebanese authorities and Lebanese army to protect demonstrators and not to be dragged into violence. It is their duty to prevent the armed emergence of political parties to terrorize and suppress people, and to prevent any bloodshed

2. Declare that current goveroment has lost legitimacy to represent the People of Lebanon

3. Support the creation of a new limited goveroment of subject matter experts and technocrats for a transitional six month period to:

a. Organize early election in accordance with the election law of Fouad Boutrous’s 2006 Commission, and

b. Manage financial crises through rescheduling public debt, and recovering money smuggled by politicians abroad, and

c. Mobilize the judiciary to prosecute and hold the Ruling Class accountable for the theft of public funds

To my non-Lebanese Friends and colleagues – We need your voice of support as well. We need your governments to stand by the People of Lebanon who are clearly calling for justice and are refusing to be governed by corrupted politicians.

Tarek Amine

A Proud Lebanese “