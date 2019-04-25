Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The US embassy in Beirut has revoked the visas of several Lebanese figures including the visa of a Lebanese lawyer representing a Syrian businessman suspected of having ties with the Syrian regime. It also revoked the visas of several Lebanese businessmen, who have been planning on visiting Damascus to set up companies that would play an active role in Syria’s reconstruction.

“We will hold on to our rights by all means in coordination with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the international community,” Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab asserted on Wednesday during his first visit to the UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura.