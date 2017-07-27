U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is urging the U.N. Security Council to acknowledge that Hezbollah — “is a destructive terrorist force” and “a major obstacle to peace” and is “dedicated to the destruction of Israel.”

She said the council must get serious about enforcing its resolutions that have been routinely violated by Hezbollah and its backer Iran, including many calling on the militant group to disarm.

Haley said the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon must also do “much more” to help prevent another conflict, starting by acknowledging “illegal weapons that Hezbollah parades in front of the media.”

She warned that the dangers Hezbollah poses “are getting larger, not smaller” and it’s time to acknowledge this and get serious about enforcing U.N. resolutions.

AP