Support for Israel has dropped by 27 percentage points among Jewish college students in the U.S. since 2010, according to a study released by the Brand Israel Group, a non-profit founded over a decade ago. Fern Oppenheim, the co-founder of the Brand Israel Group, wrote that support for Israel among Jewish college students is now at 57%, down from 84% in 2010, according to her organization’s research.

While the study found a decrease in support for Israel among the U.S. population as a whole, it noted that the drop in support for Israel was especially acute for Jewish college students, who appear to be abandoning support for Israel in droves. The Jerusalem Post noted that this drop in support isn’t surprising, especially considering the place that Israel occupies in campus discussions.

According to the study, 62% of Jewish college students have witnessed anti-Israel activity on campus, and 31% of Jewish college students have experienced anti-Semitism. On many college campuses, pro-Israel sentiment is often overshadowed by anti-Israel/anti-Jewish activists, who are often much louder and aggressive in their tactics.

