An Israeli spy plane violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Naqoura, and effectuated u-turn maneuvers over the Southern localities, Baabda, Beirut and its suburbs, The Lebanese army command said in a communique.

The spy plane then left the Lebanese airspace from above the town of Alma al-Shaab.

Another similar drone violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Alma Shaab, and effectuated u-turn maneuvers over the Southern localities and west Beqa, communique carried by National News Agency (NNA) added.

It then left the Lebanese airspace from above the town of Naqoura, it concluded.

UN SCR 1701 prohibits any violations of airspace , but Israel has been violating Lebanese airspace continuously despite complaints by UNIFIL and the Lebanese government

THE PENINSULA/(NNA)