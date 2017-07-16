An Israeli spy plane violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Naqoura, and effectuated u-turn maneuvers over the Southern localities, Baabda, Beirut and its suburbs, The Lebanese army command said in a communique.
The spy plane then left the Lebanese airspace from above the town of Alma al-Shaab.
Another similar drone violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Alma Shaab, and effectuated u-turn maneuvers over the Southern localities and west Beqa, communique carried by National News Agency (NNA) added.
It then left the Lebanese airspace from above the town of Naqoura, it concluded.
THE PENINSULA/(NNA)