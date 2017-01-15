Bahrain executes 3 Shi’ites for killing 3 policemen. Iran, Hezbollah condemn move

FILE PHOTO – In this Friday, March 14, 2014 photo, Bahraini anti-government protesters burn representations of the flag of Gulf countries’ Peninsula Shield forces, during a protest in Malkiya, Bahrain. Bahraini authorities say they have put to death three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police, the kingdom’s first executions since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011. less

Bahrain on Sunday executed three Shi’ite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in a 2014 bomb attack, the first such executions in over two decades, drawing condemnation from foreign officials including Shi’ite power Iran and Hezbollah
Activists in the Sunni-ruled, Western-allied kingdom reacted with rage, calling it a “black day” and posting images of protesters clashing with police on social media. Reuters was unable to verify the protests.The move is likely to further poison ties between Bahrain, its ally Saudi Arabia and Iran, which Bahrain accuses of fomenting unrest, including by supplying arms to Shi’ite militants who carried out several bomb attacks on security forces.

Iran, a sharp critic of Bahrain’s government, denies links to Bahrain’s opposition. It does, however, champion their cause.

The executions happened less than a week after the country’s highest court confirmed the punishment against Abbas al-Samea, 27, Sami Mushaima, 42, and Ali al-Singace, 21, found guilty of killing one Emirati and two Bahraini police officers.

Iran called the punishments “reckless”.

“Bahrain’s government has demonstrated that it does not seek a peaceful resolution and a way out of the crisis,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

Similarly Hezbollah on Sunday condemned the execution calling it “a crime” and “extrajudicial killing” that would undermine any chance for a political solution in Bahrain.
The Iran-backed group, which has been critical of the Bahraini government’s crackdown on the Shiite-led uprising, said international silence toward what takes place in Bahrain must be met with the “largest solidarity campaign.”

“It is clear that this execution will destroy every chance for a political exit out of Bahrain’s crisis, and leads the country into an unknown future, threatening stability in Bahrain and the whole region,” Hezbollah added in a statement.

Bahrain has been rocked by sporadic unrest since March 2011 when security forces crushed an Arab Spring-inspired uprising.

Source REUTERS/AFP

  • Rascal

    Here http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13951026001222 the hypocrite Iranian government condemns executing political prisoner when they themselves execute more political prisoners than any other country. The Iranian government should mind their own business when they commit 10 times the crimes against their own people than anyone. I can not understand how anyone can blindly support these sectarian criminals and their evil dictator. Shameless.

    • Omega

      While you continue to obsess about the Iranian government, millions of Yemenis are dying because of the blockade. I don’t see you talk about the Saudi government. Why is that? Do tell.

      ‘No food, no medicine, no money’: Yemeni town faces mass death by starvation
      https://www.rt.com/news/373712-yemen-starvation-fishing-houthis/

      • Arzna

        Agree with Pascall. Iran should be the last country in the world to condemn executions . Iran led the globe in the number of state-sanctioned executions in 2015, killing 1,084 people , according to statistics compiled by human rights and advocacy organizations.
        Iran continues “to execute more individuals per capita than any other country in the world,” according to the United Nations, carried out an average of three executions per day in 2015.

        It looks like you are not only a propagandist of Hezbollah , but Iran as well , which I find extremely strange for a Lebanese Arab.

        I am personally against capital punishment of any kind but what Bahrain did does not compare in any shape or form to the Iranian cruelty against its own people. Ask the Ahwazi Arabs how Iran is treating them even though most of Iran’s oil comes from the mostly Arab Khuzestan Province . For your info Ahwaz is the capital of the Khuzestan province.