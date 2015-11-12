Twin suicide attack rocks Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, updates, pics

by 45 Comments

Bourj-Brajneh explosion 1
A Twin suicide bombing in Burj al-Barajneh during rush hour on Thursday evening Nov. 12, 2015 resulted in deaths and injuries.

Lebanese officials and state media say a twin suicide attack has struck a Shiite suburb in southern Beirut, killing at least three people.

Security officials say the explosions occurred minutes apart in an area called Burj al-Barajneh during rush hour on Thursday evening. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

George Kittaneh, head of the Lebanese Red Cross operations, told Lebanon’s LBC television that three people were killed and “many others wounded.”

Southern Beirut is a stronghold of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group that it fighting in Syria along with government forces there. The area has been hit in the past. Sunni militant groups have threatened to carry out more such attacks.

This is a braking news more to follow

Update 1:

Health minister Wael Abu Faour urged the hospitals to receive and treat all those wounded in the bombing at the ministry’s expense

 

Update 2

The death toll has risen to 16 and 40 others wounded Thursday.

“Sixteen people were killed and 40 others injured in the twin Bourj al-Barajneh blasts,” Lebanese Red Cross chief George Kettaneh told the National News Agency.

NNA said the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers who blew up their explosive vests in the Ain al-Sikkeh street.

The Internal Security Forces said two men on foot set off suicide vests in front of a shopping center.

Update 3: The death toll has risen to 37 and 180 others wounded Thursday.

All the Lebanese leaders condemned the attacks

Update 3

The death toll has risen to 45 and 200 others wounded Thursday.

One Hezbollah official was reportedly killed in the bombing. He was identified as Hussein Yaghi ( Abu Murtetha)

The Islamic State declared  responsibility for the attack

ISIS decallaration of responsibility for Twin bombing
The Islamic State declared responsibility for the attack

Update 4:  State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Saqr Saqr arrived at the site of the Bourj al-Barajneh blast . He said 2  suicide bombers were behind the Bourj al-Barajneh attack and claims of a third one are inaccurate. One  bomb weighed 7kgs and the second weighed 2kgs.

UPDATE 5:
A VDEO OF THE BOMBING

Here are some more pics about the twin suicide bombings that took place today . They were reportedly about 150 meters apart .

Bourj_Brajneh explosion 3
A Twin suicide bombing in Burj al-Barajneh during rush hour on Thursday evening Nov. 12, 2015 resulted in deaths and injuries.
Bourj_Brajneh explosion 2
A Twin suicide bombing in Burj al-Barajneh during rush hour on Thursday evening Nov. 12, 2015 resulted in deaths and injuries.
BOURG AL BARAJNEH SUICIDE BOMBING
A Twin suicide bombing in Burj al-Barajneh during rush hour on Thursday evening Nov. 12, 2015 resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Associated press

  • Free Lebanese

    RIP to all the innocent civilian people who died during the attack and that have nothing to do with hizziehs and their actions in syria. Hizziehs and their fellowers should expect to harvest the fruit of the seeds they planted in syria…..What comes around , goes around…Maybe with struggle and suffrance people will wake up to this dirty war and its never too late to tell hizbollah go to hell and leave the lebanese to live alone in peace and dignity.

    • dateam

      Moron. It’s near the Palestinian camp. We’re the 64 egytian troops killed in sinai at their hands at fault as well? You really are detached from reality.

      • O

        you dogs, your day has come

        • Free Lebanese

          They kill, then they complain of the results….. Action reaction, its called Karma!

          • dateam

            Do the count? While we are at it let’s do a count of how many sunnis have killed and are killing sunnis correct? Amazing how you don’t even recognise your own being killed. What about turkey when that happened? Oh I gue it’s ok if you kill your own

          • Free Lebanese

            If its hizziehs casulties and their puppets with blood hands, I`ll make sure to count them one by one and not forget any of them, and pray strong the more casulties rats will come on…. Thats my special wish for you ya dateam and ure fucked up party…..

          • dateam

            Interesting. So you are that delusional to think that these pigs would not have come into lebanon had hzb not gone in? You say that yet the turks who supported them have been hit numerous times and now the French and being attacked as I write this? Very interesting mentality. PS ask your pigs to release our troops they’ve been holding in arsal and operating out of from day one!

      • Free Lebanese

        Moron its shit like you!

        • dateam

          Really? Your nature is sectarian in everythin you always say. Tell you what when the final death and injury . Comes out let’s do a count of how many suni Shia Christians die what do you say? Come on then we’ll see how the people you support fare? Yallah it’s always always sectarian angle? We won’t look at how many human beings died because that’s irrelevant isn’t it just like the 64 Egyptian troops killed by them or how abo the 100 turks kiled recently? Or that dosent count eithe does it? Haha you are too funny and immature an ignorant to even see it.

          • Free Lebanese

            Don’t try to distort my words, what is happening is the result of their actions and medlling in others countries….But when we tell the truth you and the shit like you try to discredit by calling people sectarians and israelis and all the bullshit which you really are…..When you kill people and destroy their goods and families , then expect to have the same faith sooner or later!!!!

  • Omega

    You cannot help but wonder when will Israel stop their attempts to create conflicts between Shia and Sunni to fragment and destabilize Lebanon.

    • O

      it’s all the jews fault, always has always will be
      Where from Lebanon are you?

      • Omega

        Never said the Jews.

        The Khazarian Zionist gangsters can care less about Judaism and Jews.

        Jews and non-Jews are pawns to them.

        • O

          oh yeah, the Khazarians Zionists, I read about them on Wikipedia
          big dicks the Khazarians
          but they’re jews no?

          • Omega

            The Khazars were asked to adopt one of the three religions – they chose Judaism.

            I doubt you’re here to lear and/or talk about what you already know.

          • O

            huhuhu
            I was just flirting with you
            how do you know so much about the khazars?

          • Khazar King

            He probably got fucked by a big Khazar dick
            That makes it really hard to forget them

          • O

            filthy Zionist, hind boyfriend

          • Omega

            King Bulan, is that you?

          • Helen4Yemen
          • Omega

            Oh look who upvoted you Y K. I am sure it’s the word “dick” that attracted him. He seems like the type who walks around with one up his you know where.

          • Omega

            Know the Khazars. You know the truth.

          • 5thDrawer

            ‘There is no God’ …. But we can be doing some Taqqiya, and add ‘but Allah’.

          • Omega

            How are the Khazars related to Taqqiya and/or Allah?

          • 5thDrawer

            Merely an example .. Lying is an accepted way of all humans for keeping heads intact with bodies … after all.

          • Omega

            We all lie but some lie more than others I guess.

            The Khazars and their descendants are the Light in the Sky when it comes to lies.

          • 5thDrawer

            They were not given ‘Hindu’ as an option?? ;-))

          • Omega

            They were but Buddha, after rubbing his belly, said no.

        • Y K

          Reality check: one band of savages killing another, in no way less savage, band. Nobody, I repeat, nobody in the world cares. Blame the Khazarians for that, you dumb degenerate. As long as you’re still alive.

          • Omega

            “nobody” – why do you entitle yourself to speak for others?

            Degenerate? Interesting choice of word. That’s usually a quick and easy out when one has nothing to say – like you and in this case.

            Are you refuting the fact that 90+% of today’s Jews are Khazars and not Hebrew? Of course you do/will – the entirety of the Israel lie is based upon it.

            Thug one day, thug ever. I am talking about the Khazars.

          • Y K

            Yawn.
            “Nobody” equals “nobody outside the respective band of savages”.
            Anyway, keep up the good work of destroying your country with the help of your highly sophisticated not-degenerate comrades-in-arms, while blaming the Khazarians for it. As to “refuting” your drivel, you should join humanity first before expecting any kind of respectful debate

          • Omega

            Hypocrite much?

            Last time I checked, the Jewish Bolshevik Revolution took about what? 20+ million lives (some experts 60 million) – all Christians. What about the countless false flags lead by your people – how many deaths were those? The killing of Palestinians?

            Keep taping your own shoulder and convince yourself the you’re less savage than the ones you call savage.

            You’re stuck on the whole “Khazarians” thingy when, in this very comment, I did not blame them – I only mentioned them. I guess I hit a nerve.

            Talking of “respectful”, didn’t you say “savage”, “dumb” and “generate”? Like, I said: hypocrite much?

            Now, give yourself a nice big tap on the shoulder and shout “I am Superior!”, then head straight to your bedroom and kiss that slug Netanyahu’s photo. When you’re done, have yourself a nice big glass of well deserved milk (kosher of course) and some matzo crackers.

          • Y K

            Feeling superior to the likes of you is really no consolation. I am aware of being superior to amoebas when I think of it but, understandably, I rarely do.
            Just for the record: the only reason to address you at all is for the sake of tearing down that “anti-Zionist not anti-Jewish” mask you and your ilk wear before it inevitably falls after about ten minutes.
            And, finally, on the subject of “respectful” and “dumb”: you are indeed even dumber than I thought initially. I told you specifically and unequivocally that you didn’t deserve respect and civility. Only a degenerate (not “generate”, you moron) subliterate can see any “hypocrisy” in this.

          • Omega

            10 minutes, right. Jewish people follow Judaic books and teachings. Zionists hypocrite warmongers who think they’re Jewish and take cover under Judaism. Go back to Kazhar, you street thug.

            This might help you understand what you’re not (a Jew): http://www.truetorahjews.ORG/mission

            So far, you’re proven me, three times, that you’re a top class hypocrite.

            1. you call others savage when you are one yourself
            2. you talk about expecting respect when you give none
            3. you keep on replying and talking to me when you say I don’t deserve “respect” and “civility”

            About no.3 – tell me, who deserves “Respect” and “Civility” ? – the ones who agree with you? That’s makes you, for the fourth time, a big hypocrite. You really deserve a high5.

            ps – generate degenerate was a typo. take a deep breath.

          • Omega

            I don’t “understand”: I skimmed through some of your comments and you seem anti-Likud yet your approach is very pro-Likud – belittling, oppressive, etc.

          • Y K

            What’s wrong with you, buddy? You got some kind of attention-deficit disorder? Starting with Khazars, then wandering off to Judeo-Bolsheviks, and now bringing in the Likud? Get your crap together and focus on something, finally!

          • Omega

            If you go back in the thread, you’ll see that I brought up the “Khazarian Zionists” in response to “O” asking me if Khazars were Jews (he knew but he asked anyway). I then brought up the Judeo-Bolshevik in response to you calling others savage.

            The focus should be your comment referring to the attacker and the attacked as savage. Calling the Wahhabi paid killers ISIS by savage is a compliment, I won’t dwell on that. Belittling the killing/death of civilians by the same name shows how identical you are to the ones who hate your and your people. You can sugar coat it as much as you want (with your articulated wording and arrogant attitude), truth of the matter is that you are the same.

            The Likud came when after reading some or your anti-Likud comments. Pro-Likud Israelis write (and talk) the way you do: racist and oppressive.

      • Maborlz Ez-Hari

        Your a slow learner.

        • O

          and you’re a shit daft mare
          why weren’t you in borj al brajneh?
          Didn’t you get the memo on time
          shit added to Shiite

          • Maborlz Ez-Hari

            That’s disgusting

  • 5thDrawer

    Islamic State wants to take credit for everything … from planes to this lower-level stuff …. let them.
    Eventually they will get credits automatically … just like when saying ‘the west’.

  • Rascal

    Hezbullah is fighting a loosing battle against other terrorist that are even more brutal than they themselves are.
    RIP for any innocent civilians caught in the sectarian Holy War.
    Better days ahead when religion does not run the government. Someday Lebanon will learn that secular is the only way to go.

  • O

    Besides this comment, any comment made by the fake o (my guess is it is crook) is fake.

  • 5thDrawer

    No Sound in pics … but … did they forget to say ‘Allo Akbar’ before pushing the buttons? OOpsie.