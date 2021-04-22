Ferzli: I quit the Strong Lebanon bloc over the stinking smell of Bassil ‘s destructive plans

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Elie Ferzli, revealed that he quit the Strong Lebanon bloc over the stinking smell of Gebran Bassil ‘s destructive plans

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Elie Ferzli, revealed during a TV interview that “the reasons for quitting the Strong Lebanon bloc are old and go back to the fundamental disagreement with its leadership ,” noting that “the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil was assassinated by the policy of those close to him. “

He continued, “I resigned from the bloc over the stinking smell of destructive plans by Bassil, and all countries in the world hold him responsible for obstructing the solution to the political crisis. He added that he actually resigned following the October 17 Revolution .

This development comes after Ferzli on Sunday called on the army to take over power directly and immediately.

Ferzli ‘s comment came after what he described as a coup against the judicial by a pro Aoun judge , “something like we have not witnessed even in the midst of the civil war, when judges were assassinated in the Criminal Court”, he said . He is referring to Judge Ghada Aoun who forcefully entered the offices of Lebanon’s leading money exchanger Mukattaf

Ferzli stressed the need for the army leadership to take over power, suspend the constitution, dissolve the parliament and the cabinet, and send president Michel Aoun home

He stressed that there is a Lebanese consensus that the army is the only remaining clean institution that all the Lebanese trust.

Aoun is the founder of the Free patriotic Movement which is now headed by Bassil, his son-in-law