Made in Lebanon: Netflix launches special collection

Following Netflix’s emergency relief fund to support Lebanon’s film industry, the streaming service on Monday released 34 Lebanese films under a dedicated collection titled “Made in Lebanon.”

‘Capernaum’ The Oscar nominated-film by Nadine Labaki tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who sues his parents for the life of misery and degradation they have given him.

‘Whispers’ The 1980 film, by director Maroun Bagdadi, follows a poet on a journey across war-torn Lebanon looking for glimmers of hope though nostalgic memories after her home was devastated.

The 1980 film, by director Maroun Bagdadi, follows a poet on a journey across war-torn Lebanon looking for glimmers of hope though nostalgic memories after her home was devastated.

'West Beirut'

In filmmaker Ziad Doueiri's 1999 movie, three intrepid teens roam the streets of Beirut in the midst of civil war, filming on a Super 8 camera.

'Khabsa'

Director Shady Hanna's 2018 romantic comedy revolves around Nayla, who in an attempt to get her ex to propose, hosts a gathering to introduce him to her new fiancé.

'Solitaire'

In director Sophie Boutros' 2017 comedic drama, a past tragedy poses an extreme challenge for a Lebanese mother to welcome her daughter's Syrian fiancé into the family.

'Taxi Ballad' In Daniel Joseph's 2011 film, a taxi driver – new to Beirut – forms an unlikely bond with a bored American pilates instructor who loves hearing him tell stories about his past.

The collection highlights Lebanon’s creative community, showcasing the nation’s contribution to the entertainment world.

This collection comes as part of Netflix’s commitment to the global Hardship Fund, partnering with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture to support Beirut-based artists.

As of today, these films will be available to over 193 million members worldwide with relevant subtitles in English, Arabic or French.

