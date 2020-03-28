Dr. Fauci answers Trevor’s questions about Coronavirus, a must watch video

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci shares what makes COVID-19 so insidious, busts myths about the virus and breaks down why adhering to public health guidelines is paramount. #DailyShow #TrevorNoah #DrFauci

Household Checklist as per CDC

As a family, you can plan and make decisions now that will protect you and your family during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay informed and in touch

Get up-to-date information about local COVID-19 activity from public health officials

Ask your neighbors what their plan includes.

Create a list of local organizations you and your household can contact in case you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources.

Create an emergency contact list including family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, healthcare providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.

Prepare for possible illness

Consider members of the household that may be at greater risk such as older adults and people with severe chronic illnesses.

Choose a room in your house that can be used to separate sick household members from others.

Take everyday preventive steps

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces Be prepared if your child’s school or childcare facility is temporarily dismissed or for potential changes at your workplace.

More prevention details

Watch for symptoms

Stay home and speak to your healthcare provider if you develop any of these symptoms: Fever or Cough or Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately

Emergency warning signs include*: Trouble breathing Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion or inability to arouse Bluish lips or face



*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Keep away from others who are sick

Limit close contact with others as much as possible (about 6 feet)

If someone in your home is sick

Continue to practice everyday preventive actions

Keep the ill person in a separate room from others in the household

If caring for a sick household member, follow recommended precautions and monitor your own health

Keep surfaces disinfected

Avoid sharing personal items

If you become sick, stay in contact with others by phone or email

Stay informed about the local outbreak situation

Notify your work if your schedule needs to change

Take care of the emotional health of your household members, including yourself

Those at higher risk of severe illness

Take additional precautions for those at higher risk, particularly older adults and those who have severe underlying health conditions.

Consider staying at home and away from crowds

Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick and limit close contact with others

Practice good hand hygiene

