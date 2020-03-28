Dr. Fauci answers Trevor’s questions about Coronavirus, a must watch video
March 28, 2020
by yalibnan
Share:
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci shares what makes COVID-19 so insidious, busts myths about the virus and breaks down why adhering to public health guidelines is paramount. #DailyShow#TrevorNoah#DrFauci
Household Checklist as per CDC
As a family, you can plan and make decisions now that will protect you and your family during a COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay informed and in touch
Get up-to-date information about local COVID-19 activity from public health officials
Ask your neighbors what their plan includes.
Create a list of local organizations you and your household can contact in case you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources.
Create an emergency contact list including family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, healthcare providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.