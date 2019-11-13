Discontent in Iraq and Lebanon is a way to expose Iran’s corruption

BY JAMES DURSO,

The sanctions against Iran are obviously working as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has again called for the United States to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Instead, the U.S. should continue the policy of “The worse, the better” and use the recent protests in Iraq and Lebanon against Iran’s “system” to create additional leverage against the clerical regime. Highlighting how Iran’s meddling in their countries has enriched Iran’s local placemen and the clerics, security officials, and regime insiders will strike a chord with the young crowds yearning for justice and economic opportunity.

Iran has been spending money on foreign adventures while ignoring urgent domestic needs, such as a deteriorating medical system, rapidly depleting ground water, and an environment “on the brink of crisis.”

In Syria, Iran has spent over $15 billion (and over Iranian 2,300 soldiers lost their lives) propping up the Assad regime. Lebanon’s Hezbollah may get over $830 million annually, and Hamas receives about $360 million each year. Iran’s favorite militias in Iraq got as much as $1 billion a year. In Yemen, Iran’s Houthi proxies may get $30 million per month in Iranian fuel to fund their effort.



Caroline Glick suggests that economic sanctions, part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign have reduced Iran’s military budget, forcing its Iraqi and Lebanese satraps to loot public funds and extort money from citizens to fund their operations. If so, this is the most significant payoff of the sanctions regime: It aligned the interests of the protesters and the Americans with no overt American appeal to the protesters.

In recent years, protesters chanted “Leave Syria, think about us” and “Leave Gaza, leave Lebanon, my life for Iran,” so the Iranian people haven’t been gulled by the regime’s excuses for deferring needed social and infrastructure spending as it must urgently fight Zionism and “global arrogance.”

In a demonstration that the mullahs are taking the unrest seriously, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the U.S. and Saudi Arabia for the unrest in Iraq and Lebanon and, in an example of obliviousness, offered Iran’s suppression of protests in 2018 as a solution.

The U.S. can help the Iranian people with the most potent weapon it has — information about the financial dealings of the regime’s leaders.