A recent video posted on Facebook shows a bank in Lebanon refusing to accept a deposit in Lebanese pounds, asking for dollars instead. The video illustrates the economic uncertainty gripping the country, which is one of the grievances that has led to the mass protests ongoing since October 17.

Bilal Karami, who works as an emergency doctor in a private clinic, streamed the video live on Facebook when he went to a branch of Banque Misr Liban (BML) in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on November 6. The video shows him explaining to the bank employees that he wants to put the equivalent of $330 in Lebanese pounds into his account but the banker refuses to take local currency.

When Karami finishes explaining what he wants to do, a young woman says off-camera, “I’m sorry, but we can’t.”

“But it’s the currency of your country, isn’t it?” Karami challenges her.

The discussion gets heated until finally, the bank managers agree to accept the money. Karami later posted a photo showing that he had, indeed, managed to deposit the Lebanese pounds in the end.





In Lebanon, both the Lebanese pound and the American dollar are used interchangeably in everyday transactions. However, in late October, Lebanese banks shut down for two weeks and ever since they reopened in early November, the fluctuations of the Lebanese currency have had an impact on these everyday operations.