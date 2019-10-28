Former Lebanese PM Fouad Siniora accused Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasralah of speaking as if he is the Supreme leader of Lebanon
The survival of this government will not get us out of this dangerous impasse, but a change to a neutral government of experts headed by Saad Hariri will give us hope and will get us out out of this predicament. That’s the safest way for the country.
Siniora added : The position expressed by the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when he said that :
It is forbidden to end of the regime
It is forbidden for the government to resign
It is forbidden to hold early elections
In saying so he he is acting as if he is the supreme leader of Lebanon”.
He added no doubt the situation is extremely serious and requires a neutral government that will restore confidence among the Lebanese people and help rescue the collapsing economy .
Similarly
Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutralgovernment of experts.”
Salameh said that the local currency peg to the dollar will be maintained and that when banks in Lebanon re-open, “there is no capital control and no haircut.”
But the banks remain closed in Lebanon and prices at supermarkets have reportedly skyrocketed . Many protests are accusing the government of trying to starve the people to force them to end the uprising