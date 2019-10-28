Former Lebanese PM Fouad Siniora accused Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasralah of speaking as if he is the Supreme leader of Lebanon

The survival of this government will not get us out of this dangerous impasse, but a change to a neutral government of experts headed by Saad Hariri will give us hope and will get us out out of this predicament. That’s the safest way for the country.

Siniora added : The position expressed by the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when he said that :

It is forbidden to end of the regime

It is forbidden for the government to resign

It is forbidden to hold early elections

In saying so he he is acting as if he is the supreme leader of Lebanon”.

He added no doubt the situation is extremely serious and requires a neutral government that will restore confidence among the Lebanese people and help rescue the collapsing economy .

Similarly

Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutralgovernment of experts.”