Iran has released a “never before seen” photo of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

This development comes days after the supreme leader’s official website published another photo of Nasrallah with Khamenei on his right and Qassem Soleimani — the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force — on his left.

Before a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon, Nasrallah often openly visited the Iranian capital, but since then his public appearances have been limited.

The picture will make the inaugural cover of a new magazine — Massir (the Path) — soon to be launched by khamenei. the supreme leader’s website said with a “five hour interview” with Nasrallah.

The Office of Khamenei did not explain when the meeting took place, merely stating that it had been held some time ago at Khamenei headquarters in Tehran.This development comes after Nasrallah pledged allegiance to the Iranian Supreme leader

Nasrallah put himself at the disposal of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and stressed that any military strike against Iran “will ignite the whole region and annihilate countries and peoples.”

Earlier in September and marking the last day of the Shiite Ashoura commemorations, Nasrallah voiced support for Iran in its dispute with the United States.

He said any war against Iran “will ignite the region and destroy countries and peoples. It will be a war against the entire axis of resistance,” and that Hezbollah is part of the axis of resistance.

On Khameni he said: “Our imam, leader, master and Hussein in this era is Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. He is the leader of the axis of resistance and Iran is the heart and main center of the axis.”

Lebanon is extremely concerned about Hezbollah’s link to Iran.

last Monday a top Iranian cleric declared that Iran is bigger than the “geographical” boundaries surrounding it and that the presence of armed factions supported by Iran in the Middle East, including “Hezbollah in Lebanon, are part of Iran.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said during his sermon on Friday as he commented on the September 14 attack on the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, that Iran is not confined to its own geographical boundaries and that its proxies in the region – the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the national front in Syria, and the resistance organizations in Palestine, i.e., the Islamic Jihad and Hamas – are all Iran.