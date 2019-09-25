Lebanon’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will issue instructions in a week’s time to regulate the provision of funds to import wheat, fuel and medicine.

The bank said the decision came after consultations with the president, prime minister and finance minister but did not give additional details.

The Lebanese economy has suffered from a slowdown in capital inflows from abroad that have long been used to finance the government budget and current account deficit.

The central bank’s foreign assets, excluding gold, fell around 15% from an all-time high in May last year to $38.7 billion in mid-September.

Lebanese millers said on Tuesday wheat stocks had fallen to a dangerous level, warning the country may face a supply crisis unless dollars needed to import the grain are supplied at the official rate, the National News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Lebanese millers’ association urged officials to find a solution for dollars to be supplied at the official price “so the owners of the mills can resume their work and import the country’s wheat need”.

The Lebanese pound has been pegged against the dollar at a level of 1,507.5 pounds for more than two decades. Dollars and pounds are legal tender in Lebanon.