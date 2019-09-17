“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

He then assured the US that they still had “PLENTY OF OIL!” in reserve to avert a rush on the commodity.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks but they are often backed by Iran.

The US President confirmed he had authorised release of reserve oil to stabilise prices.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted that the blame may lie with Tehran. Mr Pompeo tweeted: “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. “Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. “There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”