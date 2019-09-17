DONALD TRUMP took to Twitter to claim he knows who is behind the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”
He then assured the US that they still had “PLENTY OF OIL!” in reserve to avert a rush on the commodity.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks but they are often backed by Iran.
The US President confirmed he had authorised release of reserve oil to stabilise prices.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted that the blame may lie with Tehran.
Mr Pompeo tweeted: “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy.
“Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.
“There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”
Half of Saudi Arabia’s oil output has been affected adversely by the strikes.
This adds up to five percent of the world’s daily oil supply and there is a fear of a hike in prices amid shortage of the hydro carbon.
But preliminary indications are that the attacks did not originate from Yemen and likely originated from Iraq, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.
The same official said the damage was caused by an armed drone attack.
