Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party on Saturday sealed their political reconciliation in Ain el-Tine, home of Speaker Nabih Berry after months of tensions between the two groups amidst differences over local and regional political issues. "We can talk today about a frank meeting and a reconciliation, and this meeting is in the interest of the country," confirmed Hussein Khalil, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's political assistant in a joint briefing with Ghazi Aridi, former minister and adviser to PSP leader Walid Jumblatt. "We have agreed to manage our differences, which will benefit the stability of the country." Speaker Berry decided to take charge of closing the ranks between Hezbollah and the PSP in order to deal with Important issues awaiting the country, and we have charged him to put in place the bases of the solutions to all the problems "between the two parties , explained the Hezbollah official. "The basics of solutions to all questions have been defined, including political issues," said Hussein Khalil. For his part, Ghazi Aridi asserted that the meeting was "positive, productive, frank and friendly so that things could get back to normal and we have agreed to settle the contentious issues through dialogue". "We have a long history of working together with Hezbollah, and we thank Speaker Berry for his outstanding efforts, which have made progress in the past during difficult periods as well as today, "added the former minister.

Hezbollah 's Liaison and Coordination Unit Chief, Wafic Safa, and Minister of Industry and PSPMP Waël Abou Faour also attended the meeting.