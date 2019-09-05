In August, Fitch ratings downgraded the nation’s credit rating further into junk status. S&P Global, meanwhile, maintained its current rating but said its outlook remained negative. The ratings agency also said it may “lower Lebanon’s ratings within 12 months” if its budget deficits continue to rise and banking system deposit inflows slow further. On Wednesday, S&P warned on the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves, saying it was at risk of a downgrade and a potential test of its currency peg.

Hariri told CNBC that he’s confident that the country will make the changes needed to reduce its deficit. “S&P gave us six months, and we are going to use this six months to pass every single reform in Lebanon. I ask investors to sit and watch us. You will see, like the S&P gave us this chance, give us this chance. I am confident we will reach those numbers.”

The CEDRE Conference saw pledges from France totaling $670 million, $1.35 billion in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $500 million from The Kuwait Fund for Development. The World Bank also pledged $4 billion in soft loans while the Islamic Development Bank pledged $750 million.

In order to unlock the money there’s still work to be done, but the prime minister explained that the loans pledged would allow Lebanon to invest in infrastructure which would put the country on a path to growth.

“What we need to do is the structural reforms and the financial reforms that stabilize the country and that will build the platform to start (investment) in the country,” he told CNBC.

