Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri inaugurated on Tuesday the second expansion phase of the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut as he landed in Beirut returning from a visit to the United States in move aimed at easing congestion at the airport.

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan, Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos accompanied Hariri during the event.

Six new scanners were added to the two existing ones in the departures area.

The first phase in July added baggage scanners and 12 General Security counters to the 22 existing in the departures area.