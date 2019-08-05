The plunging yuan knocked off many currencies in the region.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.6770, hitting a seven-month low of $0.6748. The currency wasn’t far off its Jan. 3 flash-crash low of $0.6715.

The Korean won fell 1%, hitting a three-year low of 1,218.3 per dollar while the new Taiwan dollar fell more than 0.5% to a two-month low of 31.61 to dollar.

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot against traditional safe-haven currencies.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.80 yen, its weakest since its January flash-crash, and last stood at 106.07 yen, down 0.5%.

The euro also rose 0.15% to $1.1122, extending its recovery from a two-year low of $1.1027 touched on Thursday.

On Friday, the closely-watched U.S. employment data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, fewer than the prior month, and wages increased modestly.

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again in September after it delivered its first rate reduction in more than a decade last month.

