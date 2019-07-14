A leaked police report says a Lebanese lawmaker from the Hezbollah group and a dozen gunmen attempted to storm a police station in Damour south of Beirut following a family dispute involving a high-speed car chase.

Nawaf Musawi’s daughter and her ex-husband were inside the police station Sunday south of Beirut, following the previous night’s car chase and verbal abuse from the ex-husband, all of which she filmed with her phone.

After Musawi’s group was denied entry to the station, the report said a gunshot was fired, hitting the ex-son-in-law in his wrist. Musawi denied firing.

He explained that his son-in-law attacked his daughter Ghadir and “started cursing her out.”

“No one hit him with a screwdriver and no one opened fire… I came and took my daughter from the area outside the station,” Musawi added.

TV networks meanwhile published a cable sent out by Damour Police Station chief Colonel Joseph Ghannoum.

The cable says Musawi arrived at the station with 20 men carrying visible guns around their waists but were prevented from entering the station.

According to the cable, “an altercation erupted between Musawi’s daughter and her ex husband on the Damour-Sidon international highway over children visitation rights .”

“They were taken by a patrol to the Damour police station, where Musawi’s daughter sought to file a report against her divorcee,” the cable adds.

“As the investigation got underway, four people arrived at the station and attacked the divorcee of Musawi’s daughter with a screwdriver, injuring him in the leg, which prompted the station’s guards to arrest two of them as two others managed to escape,” the cable says.

“After closing the main door, MP Musawi accompanied by 20 armed men arrived at the station, where they were denied entry by the station’s guards, who tried to calm him down seeing as he was very nervous,” the cable adds.

“As the wounded person was being offered first aid, unknown individuals opened fire from outside the station at the office of the station’s chief, wounding his ex son-in- law in the wrist and causing him severe bleeding, after which Musawi left to an unknown destination,” the leaked cable says.