Hezbollah chief sides with Arslan against Jumblatt

nasrallah 0219Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah  stressed on Friday  that his party “stands by its ally” MP Talal Arslan.

As for the relation with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt: “We did not err against Jumblat; he is the one who started the problem with us when he spoke about the weapons.” , Nasrallah said.

He was commenting about the Qabr Shmoun incident .

The  convoy of a Lebanese minister Saleh al-Gharib, came under   attack  on June 30 after leaving a meeting  with  Foreign  Minister Gebran Bassil in the town of Shemlan near Aley   resulting in the , killing of two of his guards and wounding another, in what he claimed to be  an assassination attempt.

 Gharib was meeting with Bassil to  plan a  tour  of the town of Kfar Matra but after supporters of a party opposed to the Syrian government  called such tour  provocative  Bassil decided to cancel the visit , while Gharib decided to continue in that direction and his convoy was intercepted by PSP supporters near the village of Qabr Shmoun (  near Kfar Matta) thinking it was Bassil’s convoy. Gharib’s bodyguards   were reportedly killed after exchanging fire with the gunmen.

Gharib is a member of Arslan’s party which is closely allied with Hezbollah and the Syrian regime .

Many Lebanese leaders blamed Bassil  another ally of Hezbollah for the incident . In a speech in  the Mt. Lebanon town of Kahale ( a suburb of Aley)  . His speech was described as provocative  by the anti Syrian regime parties .