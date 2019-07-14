Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that his party “stands by its ally” MP Talal Arslan.

As for the relation with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt: “We did not err against Jumblat; he is the one who started the problem with us when he spoke about the weapons.” , Nasrallah said.

He was commenting about the Qabr Shmoun incident .

The convoy of a Lebanese minister Saleh al-Gharib, came under attack on June 30 after leaving a meeting with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in the town of Shemlan near Aley resulting in the , killing of two of his guards and wounding another, in what he claimed to be an assassination attempt.

Gharib was meeting with Bassil to plan a tour of the town of Kfar Matra but after supporters of a party opposed to the Syrian government called such tour provocative Bassil decided to cancel the visit , while Gharib decided to continue in that direction and his convoy was intercepted by PSP supporters near the village of Qabr Shmoun ( near Kfar Matta) thinking it was Bassil’s convoy. Gharib’s bodyguards were reportedly killed after exchanging fire with the gunmen.

Gharib is a member of Arslan’s party which is closely allied with Hezbollah and the Syrian regime .

Many Lebanese leaders blamed Bassil another ally of Hezbollah for the incident . In a speech in the Mt. Lebanon town of Kahale ( a suburb of Aley) . His speech was described as provocative by the anti Syrian regime parties .