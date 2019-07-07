Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea slammed on Sunday the rhetoric of Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

In an interview with Radio Free Lebanon Geagea said in reference to latest cabinet session that was adjourned after the FPM’s ministers arrived late

“Bassil’s obstruction of the cabinet session to achieve narrow partisan interests is a crime against the country,”

The session followed the deadly Qabr Shmoun incident.

“Political tensions can only dissipate with the end of tense rhetoric and with a black heart, Bassil is taking us 50 years back through his speeches,” Geagea added.

“I hope his remarks in the South will not be similar to his remarks in Mt. Lebanon and the North, which obliged us to contain the situation afterwards,” Geagea hoped.

In Kahale Mt Lebanon Bassil reminded the Christians last Sunday about their suffering in 1840 and in 1960 in their battles against the Druze stressing that in new battles the Christians will have the upper hand . Many Christian leaders attacked his speech as racist and divisive specially since a truce was declared in 2001 between the Druze and the Christians when the late Patriarch Sfeir visited Druze leader Walid Jumblatt at his palace in Mukhtara Mt Lebanon in 2001 to declare the truce.

Since the 2001 truce the Christians returned to Mt Lebanon

Patriarch Rai declared on Sunday that the truce between the Druze and the christians should be treated as a treasure and should be preserved