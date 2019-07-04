President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner offered a mix of praise and contempt for the Palestinians on Wednesday as he teased ahead to the next steps in his peace plan, saying they’d “probably” be revealed “next week.”
Speaking on a conference call with reporters a week after hosting a self-styled economic workshop in Bahrain aimed at discussing ways of boosting the Palestinian economy in the event of a peace deal with Israel, Kushner said the decision of Palestinian leadership to boycott the meeting had been “hysterical and erratic and not terribly constructive.”
“The Palestinian leadership has made a strategic mistake by not engaging on this; they look very foolish for trying to fight against this,” he said.
But asked to speak specifically about Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, he was altogether more conciliatory.