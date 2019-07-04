“I have a lot of respect for President Abbas,” he said. “He has devoted his life to trying to make peace.”

And Kushner seemed to suggest those sentiments were shared by his father-in-law.

“President Trump is very fond of President Abbas. He likes him very much personally.”

“Our door is always open to the Palestinian leadership,” he added.

Abbas had four meetings with Trump over a six-month period in 2017 before breaking off relations when the US recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the end of that year.

The Palestinian Authority President told a meeting of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah immediately prior to the Bahrain workshop that he would reengage only if the US reversed its Jerusalem decision and recommitted to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Next steps next week

The call to reporters was the latest in a series of interviews and briefings the White House Middle East team has given in recent weeks as it seeks to keep up the momentum behind its much-hyped peace plan.

All the questions put to Kushner in the 30-minute session were from journalists representing Arab news outlets, suggesting a targeted effort to reach a key regional audience.

The team has said on previous occasions that it wants to reach out directly to the Palestinian people and not go through its leaders.