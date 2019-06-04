Lebanon’s constitutional court ruled on Monday to halt part of a power sector reform plan that seeks to reduce state subsidies which have led to one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens.

Lebanon’s decades-old electricity crisis has pushed it to the brink of financial ruin. Power cuts have long hobbled the economy and subsidies helped rack up public debt equivalent to 150 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Steps toward fixing the power sector are seen as a critical test of the government’s will to launch reforms which would help Lebanon unlock billions of dollars of foreign support pledged last year.

The Lebanese government approved a reform plan in April that aims to boost generation capacity, reduce losses in transmission and eventually raise consumer electricity tariffs.