Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The first phase of the project of expanding Beirut Airport was launched on Monday, the National News Agency reported.”We aim at providing the Lebanese and tourists with facilities that allow passengers to complete their travel procedures in an effective way,” Public Works and Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos told reporters at the airport. A fast track will be installed for the airport during the summer, he said.

Lebanon’s 2019 draft budget plan to tackle its pressing fiscal situation through spending cuts, revenue increases and refinancing of T-bills will likely fail to deliver a significant shift in the country’s debt trajectory, ratings agency Moody’s said.

Heavily indebted Lebanon unveiled a plan to bring its public finances under control in late May but faces an uphill struggle to restore the investor confidence that is needed to stave off crisis. The budget — which has been sent to parliament for debate and approval — aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 7.6% of GDP from 11.5% in 2018 and implies the primary balance will turn into a surplus of 1.7% from a deficit of around 1% of GDP.

