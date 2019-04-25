Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

A UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon Thursday said a tunnel discovered earlier this year by Israel had crossed the Lebanese-Israeli border, in the third such breach of a ceasefire resolution. Israel in January accused Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah of having dug what it described as the deepest, “longest and most detailed” tunnel it had discovered. “UNIFIL’s independent assessment confirms that this tunnel crosses the blue line in violation of resolution 1701”, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, it s

Speaker Nabih Berri said Lebanon should start preparations for a new parliamentary electoral law. “The current electoral law created great imbalance and an overwhelming complaint from everyone,” said Berri, “experience has shown it to be a “mini Orthodox” law. We must therefore take advantage of the lessons that the elections have given.’ “We are working with a great deal of care to prepare a modern law that is based on Lebanon’s relative size and on the aspirations of the Lebanese who wish to be represented fairly and correctly,” Berri told al-Joumhouria daily on Thursday . Berri, a key ally of the Iranian backed Hezbollah and who also heads up the Amal movement said his bloc has prepared a law initiative that sees Lebanon as one constituency on the basis of proportionality