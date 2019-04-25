Following the announcement of the referendum results, he praised Egyptians for a level of awareness “that dazzled the world,” and for their “genius” decision to participate in the referendum, “which will be proudly recorded in the nation’s history.”

There is an inescapable sense that this chapter in Egypt’s history, which opened with such hope, has now come to the worst of ends.

An iron-fisted security policy has been Sisi’s answer to every challenge — even to the slightest display of discontent by the poor that have been left reeling under austerity measures. Some observers praise Sisi for implementing tough policies that could eventually fix the economy. But mega projects that drained resources with little immediate return — along with the unchecked expansion of military businesses at the expense of the private sector — have added to the list of near-term challenges.

Chances of democracy and of dignified life for all have diminished with every forced disappearance, sectarian attack, or crackdown on LGBT communities and those of divergent social and religious convictions.