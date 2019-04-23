Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The U.S. government on Monday offered a $10 million reward for information leading to a financial disruption to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. U.S. Treasury Department official Marshall Billingslea said Washington, D.C., wants to “hit Hezbollah in the wallet.” Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terror organization, has sent fighters to Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad, and has had growing influence in Lebanon’s government.

The nose of a Kuwait Airways airplane was damaged during landing at Lebanon on Sunday, according to local media reports. However, the Airbus A320 aircraft landed safely at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut. Flight KU501 was “subject to a collision that is likely to be the result of ice or thunderstorm at 8,000 feet while on the verge of landing” at the airport, leading to “damages in its forefront”, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

President Michel Aoun assured the Lebanese on Easter Sunday that Lebanon will gradually overcome the “difficult (economic) crisis” .

“We are going through a crisis, and we hope it will end soon because we don’t have the privilege of time,” Aoun told reporters after a closed meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai in Bkirki.“It is a difficult crisis but it in nothing that we can’t overcome. We started with the electricity (plan) and the budget will be finalized soon,” he added. Lebanon is one of the world’s most indebted nations, with public debt estimated at 150 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, according to credit ratings agencies

Religious leaders in Lebanon denounced the bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka leaving at least 290 people dead, the National News Agency said on Monday. “Islam prohibits abuse of human life, what happened in Sri Lanka bears the hallmarks of terrorist and criminal aggression against the divine religions which call for respect in dealing with others,” Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan said.Patriarch Beshara al-Rai emphasized that “the language of violence and hatred does not differentiate between a Muslim and a Christian.