Future Movement’s candidate Jamali won with 19,398 votes . Yahya Mawloud came in second with 3,313 votes, followed by former MP Misbah Ahdab, with 2,520 votes. Omar al-Sayyed took 2,161, while Nizar Zakka, who is currently imprisoned in Iran, received 514 and Talal Kabbara 305. Jamali was backed by all the Sunni heavyweights , Future leader PM Saad Hariri, former PM Najib Mikati and former ministers Ashraf Rifi and Mohammad Safadi. Jamali won last May but the Constitutional Council annulled her election in February.

Beijing has a warning for Taiwan: toe the line or we’ll do to you what Israel has done to Lebanon—bomb you to pieces.