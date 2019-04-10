Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

“The security situation has improved remarkably,” Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian said, noting the United Kingdom has allowed its citizens to visit several Lebanese areas while France is studying this issue seriously. Guidanian added that that Lebanon’s hotels are fully reserved for the coming spring season and if the tourism sector continues its excellent performance throughout the year, tourism revenues will reach 8 billion U.S. dollars as it was in 2010.

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt announced Tuesday that Hezbollah cannot “usurp the decision” of the Lebanese people forever.“Hezbollah must listen to criticism and we have the right to speak,” Jumblatt added.

Aoun warns: Syrian and Palestinian refugees could end up in Europe due to difficult economic conditions in Lebanon

President Michel Aoun highlighted during a joint press conference with visiting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev the strained economic conditions in Lebanon because it hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees and nearly 450,000 Palestinian refugees and warned that the refugees could end up in Europe because of the Lebanese economic conditions “We are concerned if the situation gets more difficult, Palestinian and Syrian refugees could move to Europe. Economic conditions are very difficult in Lebanon,” said Aoun stressing “that the displaced Syrians are a common international responsibility.”