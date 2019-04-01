Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Indicators of a promising summer tourism season have begun to appear in recent weeks, especially after Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of its travel ban . Tourism institutions are awaiting a similar decision from the United Arab Emirates, which would make this year’s summer the most rewarding since 2011. The tourism industry in Lebanon has been historically important to the local economy and remains to this day to be a major source of revenue for LebanonBefore the Lebanese Civil War, Beirut was widely regarded as “The Paris of the Middle East or also “The Pearl of the Middle East,” often cited as a financial and business hub where visitors could experience the Levantine Mediterranean culture, cuisine, history, archaeology, and architecture of Lebanon

Trump’s decision on Golan Threatens Lebanon sovereignty: Aoun