Lebanon today : Monday April 1st Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Travel and Leisure magazine ranked Beirut among the The World’s Top 15 Cities in 2018, and named it the Best International City for Food in 2016.
Lebanon counts on a promising summer tourism season

Indicators of  a promising summer tourism season have begun to appear in recent weeks, especially after Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of its travel ban . Tourism institutions are awaiting a similar decision from the United Arab Emirates, which would make this year’s summer the most rewarding since 2011. The tourism industry in Lebanon has been historically important to the local economy and remains to this day to be a major source of revenue for LebanonBefore the Lebanese Civil War, Beirut was widely regarded as “The Paris of the Middle East or also “The Pearl of the Middle East,” often cited as a financial and business hub where visitors could experience the Levantine Mediterranean culture, cuisine, history, archaeology, and architecture of Lebanon

 

 

 Trump’s decision on Golan Threatens Lebanon sovereignty: Aoun

aoun at tunisia summitPresident Michel Aoun said  that Lebanon was threatened by the recent U.S. decision to recognize Israel’s illegal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights because some of the Lebanese territories remained occupied by the Jewish state.“Trump’s decision does not only threaten the sovereignty of a brotherly country, but also the sovereignty of the Lebanese state, especially in the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarshouba Hills,” Aoun warned in his speech before the 30th Arab Summit in Tunisia. Commenting on the presence of Syrian refugees he   emphasized that Lebanon “will not accept any form of naturalization” on its soil.

 

 

 

 

 