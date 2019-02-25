Toxic green and black snow falling on Russian towns has sparked mass protests against pollution.

Residents in Pervouralsk were horrified when chemicals spilling from a chrome factory turned white snow to an acid green colour.

Earlier this week pristine snows caps in Kemerovo turned an eerie black when pollution from coal plants turned the streets dark and grimy.

The bizarre phenomena has caused dozens of demonstrations across Siberia against polluters which has seen president Vladimir Putin’s support waning

And locals in Sibai have been forced to wear masks after thick smog from a copper factory has been settled over the town since November.

It comes after a series of separate protests across more than a dozen Russian cities against plans to send Moscow’s trash to poorer – and often pristine – northern areas.

The first major trash protests took place outside Moscow last winter, when several children were hospitalized with poisoning linked to a local landfill.

The disturbing emerald scene was caused by an ‘accident’ at a plant in Pervouralsk, in Chelyabinsk region in the industrial region

Moscow had been frantically trying to deal with rubbish of 13million people after residents of a suburb connived Mr Putin to close a gigantic tip there dubbed ‘waste Everest’.

Locals in nearby cities complained about toxic fumes that caused headaches and noise bleeds after lorries began ferrying waste to dumps in their areas.

Environmentalists and even authorities have called the idea ‘immoral’ and urged officials to invest in waste separation and recycling operations instead.

In an annual address on Wednesday, Mr Putin hit back at ‘shady firms…dumping rubbish wherever and however they can’.

Despite addressing the issue, last months trust in the president fell to a record low of 33 per cent.