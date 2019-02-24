Several of the top Venezuelan generals who the Trump administration says can allow aid into Venezuela have family living in the United States that could be expelled from the country, McClatchy and the Miami Herald has learned.

They are among a group of six generals who U.S. officials have indicated could receive amnesty from U.S. sanctions if they disobeyed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and allowed aid to be distributed by non-governmental organizations inside the country. But President Donald Trump has warned they could “lose everything” if they don’t.

Last week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio named the six Venezuelan generals who U.S. officials say are key to allowing aid into the country. They include Gen. Vladimir Padrino, Maduro’s defense minister; Adm. Remigio Ceballos, admiral in chief of the armed forces; Maj. Gen. Jesús Rafael Suárez Chourio; Adm. Giuseppe Alessandrello Cimadevilla, head of the navy; Maj. Gen. Edgar Valentín Cruz Arteaga; and Maj. Gen. Antonio Benavides Torres.