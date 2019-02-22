United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly appeals” for violence to be avoided in Venezuela, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after the first bloodshed linked to efforts to bring aid into the country against the orders of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

“Any loss of life is regrettable,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “Looking ahead for tomorrow the secretary-general strongly appeals for violence to be avoided.”

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring in foreign aid from neighbouring countries on Saturday and called on security forces to disobey Maduro and let supplies into the country suffering food and medicine shortages.

REUTERS