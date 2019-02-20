Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Tuesday it is possible President Donald Trump is a Russian asset.

“Do you still believe the President could be a Russian asset?” asked CNN’s Anderson Cooper during an interview with McCabe on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“I think it’s possible. I think that’s why we started our investigation, and I’m really anxious to see where (special counsel Robert) Mueller concludes that,” McCabe said.

It’s another bombshell comment from McCabe, which comes days after he outlined on Sunday to CBS the reasons top US officials decided to open a counterintelligence prove and obstruction of justice investigation into the President.

McCabe is promoting his new book, “The Threat,” which paints a stark portrait of his time at the bureau under Trump, describing in vivid detail his version of interactions with top officials at the White House and Justice Department. The book was released Tuesday and became and instant best-seller.