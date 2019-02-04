Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general challenged Israel in an interview on Lebanese TV on Sunday by saying it is not ready for a confrontation with Lebanon .
“The government is the government of all those taking part in it.” He said.
“Saying that the government is Hezbollah’s government is a wrong description. Ethically, this is a lie and the right description is that this government is comprised of a group of political forces in Lebanon among them Hezbollah”.
Commenting on US warning that Hezbollah could divert funding from the health ministry which it now controls he said.
“We don’t want projects, business or anything and we don’t want to be accused of anything, seeing us our primal concern is humanitaria
Nasrallah added : The money of the Lebanese state belongs to the state and there is a legal responsibility towards this money in addition to the ethical responsibility, because the minister and the ministry are entrusted with this money.
Nasrallah went on to say : “The health minister is for all Lebanese and all regions and so is the health ministry.” .