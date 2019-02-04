At around 3:45 a.m., the assailants sped past Al Jadeed’s offices in Beirut’s Wata al-Moseitbeh in a car and launched a hand grenade toward the building before fleeing the scene.

The grenade hit a parked car, and no injuries were reported.

Images posted on Al Jadeed’s website showed smashed car windows and damage to one of the building’s external columns.

Head of public relations at Al Jadeed Ibrahim al-Halabi said during a live TV interview at the scene that the building’s security guard had seen a group of young men staging a sit-in outside the building at around 1 a.m. According to the guard, the group was protesting an episode of Al Jadeed’s comedy show “Qadah wa Jamm.”