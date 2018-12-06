The chief financial officer of China’s global telecomms giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States, officials said Friday, triggering a strong protest by Beijing, which called for her immediate release.

Meng Wanzhou’s detention comes after American authorities reportedly launched an investigation into suspected Iran sanctions by Huawei, which was already under scrutiny by US intelligence officials, who deemed the company a national security threat.

Meng “was arrested in Vancouver on December 1,” a statement by Canada‘s ministry of justice said.

“She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday.”

The ministry added it could not provide further details due to a publication ban that was sought by Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese People’s Liberation Army engineer.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that US Department of Justice had opened an investigation into suspected violations of Iran sanctions by Huawei.

The New York Times meanwhile said that the company had been subpoenaed by the Commerce and Treasury Departments over alleged violations of Iran and North Korea sanctions.

China’s embassy in Ottawa issued a swift reaction to the news, calling for Meng’s release.

“The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

“The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms Meng Wanzhou.”