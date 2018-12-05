Former Sen. Alan Simpson, Republican of Wyoming, recalled the tense moment late in the presidency when bipartisan congressional negotiators came up with a budget deal that would help restore solvency to the nation – except, the House and Senate leaders said, they’d need some revenue. Bush, of course, had famously promised “read my lips,” no new taxes during his campaign. “He paused and said, ‘What I’ve said on that subject sure puts a hell of a lot of heat on me…OK, go for it, but it will be a punch in the gut,’” Simpson recalled. And, he said, Bush never looked back, even though the decision “hastened his return to private life….He often said, ‘When the really tough choices come, it’s the country, not me.’”