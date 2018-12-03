Tiffany Trump is quietly dating a wealthy and handsome Michael Boulos, who grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his well-connected family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction. Tiffany met the London-based Boulos, whose family is of Lebanese origin, on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, this summer. Things have been going so well that law student Trump — who split from Ross Mechanic in the spring — even brought Boulos to the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving. A source told Page Six , “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.” Boulos whose family comes from the northern village of Kfaraakka in Lebanon attended an elite international school in Nigeria, Michael moved to London to complete his undergraduate degree

Michael Boulos is the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos.

Boulos senior is married to the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zouhair Faddoul, whom he worked with before founding his own ventures.

Originally from the northern village of Kfaraakka in Lebanon, Michael moved to London to complete his undergraduate degree after graduating from an elite international school in Lagos.

Michael and his family regularly go to Lebanon every summer for the holidays, and his father even ran for parliamentary elections in 2018 before withdrawing his nomination. Boulos senior was involved with politics previously, being a part of President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement before falling out with it and joining the Marada Movement, headed by former minister Suleiman Frangieh.

The president’s daughter and her billionaire Lebanese beau were spotted at a Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week in the fall, before introducing him to her family over Thanksgiving .

Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Ann Maples , an American actress and television personality who was the second wife of president Donald Trump, They married in 1993 and divorced in 1999.

Agencies