The controversy over disappearance of Khashoggi should not be exploited, tweets UAE state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates warned Friday that the growing controversy over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be exploited to “destabilize” Saudi Arabia.
The UAE state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted that Abu Dhabi was “firmly” opposed to “politicisation (of the case) and efforts to destabilise Saudi Arabia”.
GULF NEWS