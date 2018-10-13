Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Saturday said the recent student elections reflect the wide popularity and representation of the Lebanese Forces, as he hinted at Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil saying the “main goal of some is to curtail the LF representation.”

“The recent student elections gives us an idea of real popular representation of the LF. I wouldn’t talk if it wasn’t for the daily (political) cheating. Your excellency Minister Jebran Bassil if we shall talk about popular representation, this is the real representation and whoever has two ears let him listen,” said Geagea.

His remarks came during a meeting with a delegation of AUB, LAU and NDU University students who succeeded in the recent university student elections.

Geagea pointed out that his remarks “do not target the FPM youth, but do target Bassil” who incessantly undermines the LF representation.

“The main goal (of our opponents) is to undermine the representation of Lebanese Forces in the next government,” he added.