Asia markets were broadly negative on Tuesday, amid concerns over the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China.

Mainland China markets closed lower following Monday’s public holiday. The Shanghai composite ended the trading day lower by 0.58 percent at around 2,781.14 while the Shenzhen compositealso slipped by 0.54 percent to close at about 1,437.31.

In Australia, the ASX 200 closed largely flat, with the heavily weighted financial sector seeing a loss of 0.67 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares closed lower by 1.08 percent while Westpac Banking Corp’s stock slipped by about 1.17 percent.

The Nikkei 225, on the other hand, saw gains of 0.29 percent to close at 23,940.26, with semiconductor manufacturer Tokyo Electron rising 2.42 percent.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for public holidays.