Ex- French president Nicolas Sarkozy landed in Beirut

French-Italian musician Carla Bruni (L) and her husband, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sit under a portrait of Lebanese president Michel Aoun as they arrive at the Beirut airport on July 29, 2018. – Bruni is set to perform her fifth album, French Touch, at the Beiteddine Art Festival on July 30. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy landed in Beirut Sunday alongside his wife Carla Bruni,  according to local souces

Carla Bruni Sarkozy is  an Italian-French singer-songwriter and supermodel .

The couple landed around 7:30 p.m. Sarkozy will meet with a number of Lebanese officials while Bruni is scheduled to perform at the Beiteddine Art Festival.

On Monday, Sarkozy will meet separately with former Lebanese President Michel Sleiman and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt at his Mukhtara residence, located near the Beiteddine Palace where the festival is taking place

The 33rd annual Beiteddine Art Festival began earlier this month, showcasing a series of performers and aiming to draw spectators from around the country and beyond. Shows will continue until Aug. 11.

 