In rural areas in Morocco, school enrollment rarely rises over 50 percent. It’s a real challenge for teachers posted to schools in these regions, but some of them really rise to it. Hicham El Faquih is one of them. In September 2017, he was posted to the small village of Tafsast, in northern Morocco.

In the time since, he has made a big impact on his student’s lives. He refurbished the school, taught his students about basic hygiene and personal care, and changed the traditional teaching methods: “Before, it was the ruler and the belt, but I think dialogue is most important,” he said.

Our show tells the story of this superhero teacher.



FRANCE24